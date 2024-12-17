Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches ''Fit India Cycling Drive''

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the 'Fit India Cycling Drive' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Tuesday.

Close to 500 cycling enthusiasts joined the three kilometres ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, the initiative aimed at promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation.

The event was flagged off by Mandaviya in the presence of Raksha Khadse, the minister of state (Sports), MP Tejasvi Surya, as well as elite athletes, including Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Simran Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas and Asian Games bronze winner Preeti Pawar.

Mandaviya said in a press release, "We have launched this event as 'Fit India Cycling Tuesdays' but for the convenience of cycling enthusiasts, this will now be conducted on Sundays and be called 'Sundays on Cycle'.

"Doctors, journalists, teachers, corporate professionals and youth will join for an hour-long cycling ride on Sundays, not only in New Delhi but also all parts of the country. Cycling gives a big boost to the environment; it is the solution to pollution and also contributes to sustainability." The event, held simultaneously in over 1,000 locations across India, was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Fit India movement, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat, and various sports authorities.

The cycling events were held simultaneously across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) as well as the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country and witnessed participation of more than 50,000 people.