Sports Minister Mansukh Mandvaiya to chair first-ever meet with top corporates

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet top corporate houses in the country on Thursday to explore the possibilities of developing collaborative strategies for sustainable economic growth and development in the sports arena.

In a first-of-its-kind round-table here, Mandaviya will share thoughts with more than 40 corporate majors including Tata, JSW, Glenmark, Dalimia Cement, Reliance, Adani, Kotak Group, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Cultfit, Dream Sports, GMR Group, Google India, among others.

The primary objective of the meeting is strengthening collaboration between the government, corporate stakeholders and organisations working in the sports ecosystem. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 BS BS