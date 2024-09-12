Sports minister meets Leander Paes, discusses future of Indian sports

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met International Tennis Hall of Famer Leander Paes to discuss the future of Indian sports and strategies to improve the country's performance in the Olympics and Paralympics.

"It was a pleasure to meet legendary Olympic medallist @Leander today! Also Congratulated him on being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame! He continues to inspire youth and athletes to chase their dreams," Mandaviya tweeted.

The meeting focussed on building a robust sports ecosystem in India, with particular emphasis on identifying and nurturing grassroots talent.

Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to providing aspiring athletes with access to world-class facilities, top-tier coaching, and competitive opportunities.

Paes, a seven-time Olympian, shared his insights on excelling at the highest level of sport, drawing from his decades-long experience of representing India on the global stage.

The 51-year-old Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, was inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame in July this year. PTI ATK AH AH