Sports Minister to commemorate Kargil War anniversary with padyatra in Drass

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead a 'padyatra' featuring over 1,000 youth volunteers, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of fallen soldiers, and civil society members in Drass on Saturday to commemorate the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

Mandaviya will also be joined by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' being organised by MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat).

"Led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the padyatra will also witness the participation of alongside over 1,000 youth, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of martyrs, and civil society members," stated a press release from the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

"The Padyatra, covering a distance of 1.5 kilometers, will commence at 7am from the grounds of Himabass Public High School, Drass, and will conclude at the grounds of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet," it added.

The two ministers, accompanied by 100 youth volunteers, will then proceed to the Kargil War Memorial to lay wreaths and offer homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan.

Mandaviya will also felicitate 26 women bikers of the Shakti Udgosh Foundation, who will arrive at the war memorial after completing a long-distance motorbike rally undertaken as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.

The padyatra will also feature a plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.