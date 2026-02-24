Sports Ministry asks IOA to constitute ad-hoc committees for managing karate, handball

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form ad-hoc committees to manage Karate and Handball in the country as "factionalism and governance vacuum" in the administration of both these disciplines is hurting athletes ahead of the Asian Games this year.

In letters addressed to IOA President P T Usha, the ministry said given that both Karate and handball feature in this year's Asian Games roster, it is imperative that the governance of these sports is structured. A total of 56 medals are on offer in Karate, while handball will have six medals up for grabs at the showpiece in Japan.

The need for an ad-hoc body in Karate arose from multiplicity of bodies claiming to be the national federation. In case of handball, a Punjab and Haryana High Court order stayed the ministry's recognition to the Handball Association of India.

"Such a measure is indispensable to safeguard the preparation and progression of athletes within the Karate discipline, for the Asian Games and all other forthcoming international tournaments and championships, which are bound to suffer irreparably if immediate steps to establish a proper governance mechanism in the interim are not undertaken," the ministry stated.

"Handball...at present is affected adversely by internal disputes, factionalism and ongoing legal and administrative proceedings...such circumstances have resulted in lack of institutional clarity for athletes regarding the authorised body for conduct of events.

"...multiple litigations have also been instituted between rival bodies claiming authority at the national level," read its letter with regards to handball.

The responsibilities of the committees will include the selection of athletes for international events till a "suitable Federation" is recognised by the Ministry.

Currently, the All India Karate-Do Federation (AIKDF), Karate Association of India (KAI), Karate India Organisation (KIO), Karate India and The Karate Federation of India (TKFI) claim to be the governing authority for it..

"...the prevailing situation relating to the sport of Karate reflects serious governance deficiencies, including multiplicity of claimants, absence of a unified national structure, lack of institutional clarity for athletes, and uncertainty regarding conduct of national and international events," the ministry's letter stated.

"...such circumstances have resulted in confusion among sportspersons and stakeholders, and have led to multiple litigations between rival bodies, thereby impairing orderly administration and development of the sport," it added.

The ministry said due to lack of governance and factional disputes, athletes are finding it extremely difficult to continue training in both the disciplines.

Last year, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, had organised a 45-day coaching camp for 48 karatekas in Lucknow as part of their build-up to the Asian Games.

The 45-day camp featured 48 athletes, 12 coaches, and four support staff and was sanctioned with financial assistance of Rs 1.42 crore under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) Scheme. PTI PM PM KHS