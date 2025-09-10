Sports Ministry launches flexible coaching course for sports recruits in govt. departments

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Sports quota recruits working in various government departments are set to be offered a flexible two-year Special Capacity Building Course at Patiala's Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports to equip them with "professional coaching competencies".

The course is set to commence from October 27 with September 25 being the last date to submit applications. The initiative is driven by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's stated objective of ensuring that India's athletes remain actively involved in the country's sporting ecosystem even after their competitive careers wind up.

"Completion of all four levels leads to a Diploma-equivalent Certification in Sports Coaching," stated a note from the sports ministry, which described it as "tailored for working professionals to complete within two years." Disciplines that would be covered in the course are Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Hockey and Wrestling.

NIS already offers a prestigious diploma in coaching across 26 disciplines but this course differs from that module as it seeks to "reintegrate" athletes who are employed with government departments and have lost touch with sports.

"The major difference lies in flexibility. That course demands a one-year undisturbed run-time but this one can be completed in four levels across two years and even four years. The participants will also have the exit option after each level's completion," Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Deputy Director Sibananda Mishra told PTI.

"Working professionals are unlikely to get a one-year break from their jobs to pursue a coaching course. But this course will allow them a longer window to complete the course as the mandatory offline training duration at NIS will be six weeks at a stretch," he explained.

"The age bracket has also been kept at a rather 40-42 range so that we get a good response," he added.

Most international medal winners are recruited by government departments like the Railways and Police Services, Public Sector Undertakings like ONGC, and Steel Authority of India to honour their service to the nation and also to represent them in inter-departmental meets.

Apart from Sports Quota recruits, former athletes "seeking re-engagement" with professional sports, government employees managing departmental sports activities, and individuals transitioning into coaching, talent development, or sports administration will also be eligible for the course.

"The program is strategically crafted to equip participants with professional coaching competencies, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the sports ecosystem," the sports ministry stated.

"The program is strategically crafted to equip participants with professional coaching competencies, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the sports ecosystem," the sports ministry stated.

"It emphasises building a strong foundation in coaching science, pedagogy, and sports administration, providing a holistic understanding of the coaching domain." The course would involve 45 hours of practical field training at Khelo India Centres, SAI Training Centres, or other approved academies and the fee has been capped at Rs 14,800 per level excluding boarding and lodging.