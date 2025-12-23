Sports Ministry launches internship policy to mould next generation professionals

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced a new comprehensive internship policy across its key institutions, aiming to mould the next generation of professionals and allocated an annual budget of Rs 5.30 crore for the purpose.

As many as 452 internship positions will be offered annually across the ministry’s key institutions including the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), and the interns will be paid Rs 20000 per month.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said the initiative will assist in "nation-building through sports." "Through this internship programme, we are opening the doors of sports governance and administration to our youth, enabling them to gain hands-on experience and make a long-term impact in nation-building through sports," said the minister.

Mandaviya said college and university students will be primary beneficiaries of this project.

“The ‘Comprehensive Internship Policy for Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and its Autonomous Bodies’ will provide meaningful internship opportunities to college and university students across the Ministry and its autonomous bodies, offering first-hand exposure to sports governance, administration and allied professional domains,” the minister said in a release.

“The initiative aims to build a robust talent pipeline in sports governance, administration, sports science, anti-doping, event management and athlete support services,” he added.

The internship programme is in line with the objectives of the National Sports Policy and the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 “with a strong focus on youth empowerment, capacity building and professionalisation of sports administration”.

The programme also aims to develop professionals who are capable of sustaining elite performance and hosting major international sporting events.

The interns will be selected via two recruitment cycles – in January and July each year -- and will be trained through structured on-boarding. They will receive mentorship from experts while also getting exposure to policy formation and implementation.

“They will contribute directly to flagship initiatives such as Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), and gain experience at SAI Stadia, Regional Centres (RCs) and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs),” he said.

The internship programme will also span over 20 functional domains including sports management, sports science, event operations, media and communications, legal affairs, IT systems, international sports governance and anti-doping.

“Special focus will be given to sports science research, laboratory testing, data analysis and scientific support to athletes. Interns placed with NADA will assist in anti-doping awareness, legal compliance, case management and policy support, while those at NDTL will gain exposure to advanced laboratory-based anti-doping processes, including sample analysis and research,” Mandaviya said.

“The Comprehensive Internship Programme is a significant step towards promoting clean sport, transparent governance and scientific advancement, reinforcing India’s commitment to fair play, athlete welfare and excellence in sports administration,” he added. PTI DDV UNG