Sports Ministry launches RESET Programme to empower retired athletes

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) In a bid to make athletes self-reliant after retirement, sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the 'Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training' (RESET) programme, aimed at making them employable with "necessary skills and knowledge".

The launch of the programme coincided with the National Sports Day on Thursday, which is also the birth anniversary of hockey great Major Dhyan Chand.

"RESET Programme is aimed at empowering our retired sportspersons who have played for the country and brought immense laurels to the nation," said Mandaviya in a statement.

The programme is open to all those athletes in the 20-50 age bracket, who have won international medals, participated in international events, or earned national or state-level distinctions recognised by the National Sports Federations, Indian Olympic Association, or the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Applications will be accepted through a dedicated portal -- https://lnipe.edu.in/resetprogram/.

"The programme will support retired athletes on their career development journey by empowering them with the necessary knowledge and skills and making them more employable," the minister asserted.

Mandaviya noted that the RESET programme would bridge a generational gap by ensuring that the unique skills of retired athletes benefit aspiring athletes.

"Their rich experience will serve as a foundation for nurturing future champions, contributing to the growth of sports in India and fostering nation-building," he added.

Initially, the programmes will be of two levels based on educational qualifications -- Class 12th and above and Class 11th and below.

The minister urged all retired sportspersons to apply for this initiative and actively contribute to the country's sports ecosystem.

The pilot phase of the programme will be implemented by the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE). The programme will be offered in a hybrid format, combining self-paced learning via an online portal with on-ground training and internships.

Internships will be provided in sports organisations, competitions, training camps, and leagues. Successful participants will receive placement assistance and guidance for entrepreneurial ventures, the ministry stated.