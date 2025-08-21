Sports Ministry plans pan-India National Sports Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday announced a pan-India celebration for the National Sports Day on August 29 during which tributes will be paid to hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is commemorated on that day.

The ministry announced that citizens will be brought together at every block, district, school, university, RWA and office for sports and fitness activities.

"The goal is to turn our sporting culture into a nationwide movement," said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"NSD 2025 will be an event aligned with the Olympic movement, where all citizens of the country participate enthusiastically in sports and fitness activities with the Olympic spirit of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect, while also making it a habit in their daily lives," he added.

Tributes to Dhyan Chand will be paid during assemblies and gatherings on August 29. The celebration would include a dedicated hour when citizens, schools, colleges, institutions, and offices across the country step onto the playground for sports activity.

"Parallel events at major stadiums in every district of the country will be held, where MPs will participate. Leading athlete of the country will be connected with each district's programme," the minister said.

On August 30, SAI Regional Centres will conduct debates, talks, competitions, and panel discussions on sports, and Fit India carnival-style events across the country.

"On August 30, SAI Regional Centres will conduct debates, talks, competitions, and panel discussions on sports, and Fit India carnival-style events across the country.

"On August 31 'Sundays on Cycle' under the theme of National Sports Movement will be held." "When our delegation had recently visited the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, they had asked us to demonstrate that we are a sporting society, this will be a good way to do that," said Mandaviya.