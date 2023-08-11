Sports ministry sends wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Six Asian Games-bound wrestlers have departed for Romania under the Sports Ministry's 'assistance to NSF scheme' along with three support staff members for a special training camp-cum-competition.

During the visit the team will also participate in Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon event from August 18 to 20, a press release said on Friday.

The international tour will last for 15 days with full funding for the same to cover the team's training cost, boarding/lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and out of pocket allowance (OPA) among other expenditures, the release stated.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Greco-Roman wrestlers for Romania tour: 1) Gyanendar – 60kg 2) Neeraj -67kg 3) Vikas – 77kg - Khelo India Athlete 4) Sunil Kumar - 87kg - TOPS Athlete 5) Narinder Cheema – 97kg - Khelo India Athlete 6) Naveen – 130kg. PTI AH AH UNG