Sports Ministry showcauses AIU for admin deficiencies, lapses at World University Games

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Pointing out administrative deficiencies afflicting university-level sport in the country, the Sports Ministry has issued a show cause notice to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), saying the body has failed to carry out its duties related to athlete development and planning.

The AIU had drawn severe criticism during last year's World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany where six of the 12 badminton players in the contingent were barred from participating due to an alleged administrative lapse.

Officials failed to submit all names correctly during the managers' meeting causing a massive furore as the affected players called it "career sabotage due to AIU mismanagement".

"Athlete discomfort will not be tolerated at any level. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is very clear that such lapses would have consequences," a well-placed source told PTI.

The AIU, which is the nodal body for university-level sports in the country, formed an inquiry committee which admitted to the botched handling of the Games entries and suspended its joint secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon, who had travelled with the contingent.

AIU secretary Dr Pankaj Mittal later said that the AIU had managed to secure medals and certificates for the affected athletes from the world governing body (FISU). The badminton team had won a bronze medal at the Games.

Mittal did not respond to PTI's repeated calls on what the AIU's response to the ministry notice, issued on January 8, would be even though a source said it has sought more time after the initial 10-day deadline expired.

The notice issued to AIU mentions the World University Games fiasco and observes that the overall quality of Indian athletes emerging from the university sports system has not been up to the expected level.

India had won two gold, five silver, and five bronze medals, to finish 20th in the World University Games.

The ministry feels there are serious deficiencies in planning, coordination, athlete development and the administrative set-up of the AIU.

Citing the mega-event last year, the ministry said the failure to ensure participation of selected athletes caused avoidable hardship to them and adversely impacted India's image in international university sports forums.

During the embarrassing episode, a ministry source had even hinted that the possibility of a national federation to handle university sport could also be considered.

"Clearly, they (the AIU) are unable to manage things properly. Probably, the solution is a separate federation to handle administration. A revamp is needed because university sport is our best bet to find high-potential athletes," a ministry source had said at that time.

The AIU is not just responsible for conducting university level national and zonal competitions for both men and women but is also expected to coordinate with the National Sports Federations for talent identification.

It is responsible for conducting the Khelo India University in coordination with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and this year's event had drawn criticism for lack of anti-doping measures and last-minute pullouts.