Spot-on Punjab bowlers restrict listless RCB to 95/9 despite David's fifty

Bengaluru: Pressure to score quick runs and clever bowling by Punjab Kings restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a disappointing 95 for nine despite Tim David's rollicking fifty in their IPL match that was pruned to 14 overs per side due to rain here on Friday.

The match started at 9.45 pm after a steady drizzle refused to fade away for a good part of the evening, and Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer did not hesitate to bowl first.

The decision proved right as Punjab bowlers plucked three wickets in the power play segment, which was curtailed to four overs because of the delayed start.

Phil Salt started the proceedings with a crisp boundary but perished in the first over itself, trying to hammer Arshdeep Singh (2/23) out of the park and stumper Josh Inglis completed a good catch.

Virat Kohli did not last long either, as Marco Jansen peddled 20 metres back to pull off a terrific catch off Arshdeep.

Pacer Xavier Bartlett joined his teammate with the wicket of Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone tried to carve Bartlett over covers but the ball was a touch outside the off-stump and the batter could not impart timing to his shot, which was pouched by Priyansh Arya at covers.

The Royal Challengers' power play phase score read a sorry 26 for three.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/11) made his return to his one-time IPL home Chinnaswamy Stadium memorable with the wicket of Jitesh Sharma.

Amidst the ruins around him, skipper Rajat Patidar played some handsome shots, and none better than a pick-up off his pads off Bartlett that soared over mid-wicket for a six.

But RCB soon received a body blow as Patidar (23, 18b) could not clear Bartlett at sweeper cover off Chahal, who teased the batters with those tossed up, fuller deliveries.

Jansen (2/10), who used short-pitched balls to good effect, had his own moments as he jettisoned Krunal Pandya and Impact Sub Manoj Bhandage as RCB innings unravelled.

It was despite a few customary big blows by David (50 not out, 26 balls) that included three sixes in a row off left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar. David made 32 runs for the final wicket with Josh Hazlewood off 14 balls.