Spotlight on Suryakumar Yadav at stadium inauguration in Goa

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) Back from the Asia Cup victory, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was the cynosure of all eyes in Goa on Tuesday as he participated in the inauguration of a private cricket stadium in South Goa district.

Thousands of cricket fans thronged the `1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium' at Verna village.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and transport minister Mauvin Godinho were amongst those present at the inauguration. Later, Sawant was seen bowling a tennis ball to Yadav, who hit it above the crowd.

Addressing the crowd, the chief minister invited the Indian captain to play a match in Goa.

Goa has only one international-standard stadium at Fatorda which is used for both cricket as well as football, but this private stadium is exclusively for cricket, noted the chief minister.

Sawant congratulated the Indian team for winning the Asia Cup and also congratulated Yadav for giving the winning amount to the Indian Army.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said that such stadiums are required.

The India captain recalled the time when he played Ranji matches against Goa. "The Goa team is doing well," he said. PTI RPS KRK