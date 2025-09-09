Sprint hurdler Shirse's visa for Tokyo World C'ships delayed, AFI says will get it within 24 hrs

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Sprint hurdler Tejas Shirse is yet to receive his visa for the World Championships in Tokyo starting Saturday, with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) attributing the delay to his decision to apply independently rather than through the national body.

The AFI added that it has got involved in the matter and Shirse should get his visa within the next 24 hours.

National record holder Shirse will compete in the men's 110m hurdles in his debut World Championships as he made the cut after the withdrawal of athletes from other countries who qualified for the showpiece through world ranking.

"Still waiting to get on a flight to tokyo with unexpected visa delays," the 23-year-old wrote on his social media handle on Tuesday.

An AFI official said Shirse, whose national record stands at 13.41 seconds, had applied his visa in Mumbai and not through the national federation.

"His visa was not applied through AFI, though he was told to do so. All those who had applied through AFI in Delhi have got their visas and all of them either have left for Tokyo or are leaving tonight. He applied in Mumbai through the private body he is associated with," the official told PTI.

"But in any case, the AFI has got involved in the matter and his visa should come within 24 hours." India is being represented by 19 athletes in the World Championships with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who will be the defending champion, leading the pack. Shirse is the only one left behind in India due to the visa delay.

Chopra has already arrived in Tokyo, though the men's javelin qualification round is scheduled for September 17 and the final the next day.

India will have four javelin throwers in the showpiece, the most from any competing country, as Chopra made the cut as wild card entrant by virtue of being the defending champion. The other three -- Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav -- are leaving for Tokyo Tuesday night.

High jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare, women's 3000m steeplechasers Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani, and Pooja (women's 800m and 1500m) are also leaving for Japan Tuesday night.

Race walkers Servin Sebastian (men's 20km), Priyanka Goswami (women's 35km), and Ram Baboo Singh and Sandeep Kumar (men's 35km) have already reached Tokyo, so also star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, national record holder 200m runner Animesh Kujur, and triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker. PTI PDS PDS APA APA