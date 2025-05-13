Sprinter Aditya Pisal, 400m runner Kadir Khan set KIYG records

Patna, May 13 (PTI) Sprinter Aditya Pisal emerged the fastest athlete, clocking a record time, as Maharashtra continued to lead the medal tally at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday.

On another sweltering day, Pisal clocked 10.62 seconds to erase the previous meet record of 10.63 seconds set by Sadanand Kumar in Panchkula in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan broke the 400m record twice inside 24 hours as KIYG saw a spate of good performances at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

Pisal ran a blistering race to win the showpiece event with Bihar's Prince Kumar, who timed 10.64 seconds to finish a close second while Maharashtra's Rudra Sachin Shini (10.78 seconds) won the bronze.

In his maiden KIYG, Kadir improved upon his 400m record of 47.67 seconds set on Monday on his way to winning gold in 47.34 seconds. Bihar's Piyush Raj (47.43) won the silver while Karnataka's Sayed Sabeer (47.50) took the bronze.

"I did not expect I would run so well. This was my first Khelo India Youth Games. Now my effort will be to improve upon my record in the next edition of the Games. I am happy that I achieved my personal best here," said Kadir.

In the boys' 1500m event, UP's Bablu Kumar won the gold in 3:56.36 seconds.

In the weightlifting competition in Rajgir, Uttar Pradesh's Tushar Chaudhary broke both the clean & jerk and total lift records held by Goldi Khan of Himachal Pradesh set during the National Championships in Nagercoil in 2023.

Despite stiff competition from Tamil Nadu's R Kishore, who improved the snatch record twice and the overall lift record once, Chaudhary remained unperturbed and produced a superb performance to clinch gold.

Chaudhary lifted 126kg in snatch and 163kg in clean & jerk, which was a 10kg improvement in his weight category. It was 7kg more than Goldi's overall total.

In girls' hockey, Odisha defeated Jharkhand 3-1 in shootout to win the gold after the match had ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Madhya Pradesh won the bronze medal.

In the men's hockey final, Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 1-0. Punjab won the bronze medal.

Rajasthan cyclists won five of the six medals on offer in the 30km boys and 20km girls Time Trial.

Ramavatar Chhimpa from Nokha, Bikaner, who trains at the National Centre of Excellence Patiala, and Manju Choudhary, a farmer's daughter who moved from Barmer to Bikaner to pursue cycling, won the boys' and girls' gold medals, respectively.

In badminton, Uttarakhand's Anish Negi beat teammate Nishcal Chandan 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 for the boys' singles gold. The girls' singles gold went to Tanoo Chandra of Chhattisgarh.

Tanoo defeated Rishika Nandi of Delhi 21-17, 21-9. The boys' doubles gold went to Charan Ram Tippanna and Hari Krishan of Andhra Pradesh, while the girls' doubles title went to Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat of Uttarakhand.

Haryana dominated the wrestling competitions in both U-17 boys and girls' categories winning four of the seven gold medals on offer on Tuesday. Naina successfully defending her 49kg KIYG crown. Her compatriots Rovind (65kg Greco-Roman), Harsh (51kg) and Arjun Ruhil (92kg) took home the yellow metal.

Uttar Pradesh's Shilpi and Aditya Gupta took home the gold in the girls' 61kg and boys' 55kg Greco-Roman categories, respectively. Maharashtra's Param Laxman emerged champion in the boys' 80kg Greco-Roman category. PTI AM AM DDV