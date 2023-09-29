Squash at Asian Games: Indian women's team signs off with bronze

Hanghzhou, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Hong Kong in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Friday.

The trio of veteran Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna went down 1-2 to Hong Kong.

Joshna was the only Indian who won her match as she defeated world number 24 Tze Lok Ho 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) to level the tie after Tanvi went down meekly (3-0) to Sin Yuk Chan in the opener.

"Sometimes it's just about hanging in there and fighting through. There were moments where that's exactly what I did. I didn't think too much about having a plan or a strategy. I knew today no matter what happens I had to keep fighting through," Joshna said.

Playing against high-ranked and experienced opponent in Lee Ka Yi, the 15-year-old Anahat then tried her best but was undone by her inexperience.

The teenager saved eight match points as she went from 10-2 to 10-10 in the third game but eventually lost the final (0-3) 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 and the tie.

India had finished with a silver in the previous edition. They had lost to Hong Kong in the final at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

"It was 1-1 (in matches) and my match was a really important match, and if we had won that we would have gone to the finals. I feel like it could have gone better and I could have won it. They were really pushing me and hoping I would win the match and we would get a better medal," Anahat said.

Joshna, who was a part of the silver winning side in 2018, was left a "little disappointed that they couldn't get over the finish line".

"We came in and we gave our best I'm just happy to have that fighting spirit on court. That's who I am as a player.

"I was really happy I could play at a big stage for my country. Playing for India always brings out the best in me. I’m just glad I could do it today." PTI APA ATK ATK