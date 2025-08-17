Squash player Anahat Singh retires hurt in Bega Open final

Bega (Australia), Aug 17 (PTI) Young Indian squash player Anahat Singh was forced to retire hurt against her Egyptian opponent Habiba Hani in the final of the NSW Squash Bega Open, here on Sunday.

The top-seeded 17-year-old Indian retired when she was trailing 1-2 and was down 4-10 in the fourth game against second seed Habiba Hani. The final scoreline read 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-4 retd in favour of the Egyptian.

Anahat, playing her maiden World Events final, took the opening game 11-9 but Hani bounced back to win the next two 11-5 and 11-8.

Anahat had overcome a strong challenge from Egypt's Nour Khafagy to enter the final on Saturday.

The 17-year-old double Asian Games bronze medallist, who became the youngest Indian to win a medal in the continental showpiece, had won the gruelling semifinal 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7) in 54 minutes.