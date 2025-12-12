Squash World Cup: India move to semifinals with 3-0 win over South Africa

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Indian juggernaut rolled on at the Squash World Cup as the hosts stormed into the semifinals with a commanding 3-0 win over South Africa here on Friday.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa, rising star Anahat Singh and world No. 29 Abhay Singh delivered dominant performances in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash with defending champions Egypt.

The seasoned Joshna, who had received a walkover against Brazil on Thursday, gave India the ideal start by outclassing Teagen Russell 3-0 (7-4, 7-4, 7-2) in the first women's singles in just 13 minutes, in front of a partisan crowd at the Express Avenue Mall.

Abhay doubled the lead with an assured 3-0 (7-1, 7-6, 7-1) victory over Dewald van Niekerk.

Anahat, the youngest competitor in the tournament, then sealed India's spot in the semifinals with a composed 3-0 (7-3, 7-3, 7-4) win against Hayley Ward.

Earlier in the day, top seed Egypt eased into the semifinals with a 3-0 sweep of Australia.

India had defeated Switzerland and Brazil in their pool games. Their best-ever finish at the World Cup came in 2023, when they clinched a bronze medal.