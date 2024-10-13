Sr Women Inter-Department National C'ship to begin on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship is set to begin on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, and it will run till October 21.

During the league stage, each team will play against all other teams in their pool.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for October 18.

The semifinals are scheduled for October 20, with the final and the 3rd-4th place set for October 21.

Pool A includes defending champions Indian Oil Corporation, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, and Central Reserve Police Force.

Pool B features Railway Sports Promotion Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

Pool C consists of Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy, and Central Board of Direct Taxes while Pool D has Sashastra Seema Bal, Union Bank of India, and Steel Plant Sports Board.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "This tournament consistently serves as a valuable platform for discovering emerging talent in Indian women's hockey.

"It plays a crucial role in nurturing future stars by offering them the chance to compete at an elite level alongside seasoned players." PTI SSC SSC AH AH