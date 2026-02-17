Sreejesh re-applies for India junior men's chief coach position

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, whose contract as India's junior men's hockey team chief coach ended in December last year, has re-applied for the position, which is set to be decided in a fortnight's time.

Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic bronze-medallist, was appointed as the chief coach of the junior men's team in August 2024 and the talismanic custodian guided India to a bronze medal finish at the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in Chennai last December.

That effort ended a nine-year wait for a podium finish at the event, with a dramatic come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Argentina.

But his contract expired on December 21 and Sreejesh, who has his eyes set on becoming the senior team's coach in future, has applied again for the position.

"Yes, my contract expired after World Cup, precisely on December 21 last year and after that I am in my hometown in Kerala. But I have reapplied when the advertisement came. I knew some six to seven others have also applied. Let's see what happens now," Sreejesh told PTI.

Talking about his coaching journey with the junior team, Sreejesh said, "It has been a wonderful learning experience where I gave them insights about what I have tackled in international stage.

"Yes, there were ups and downs, but the bronze medal at the World Cup was a highlight, although we targeted for the gold. After retirement my goal was to give back to the game and what better than passing on my knowledge and experience to the junior players." "Let's see what happens when the interview and screening starts but I am hopeful." Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said at least half a dozen more candidates are in fray but did not divulge specific names.

"Yes, as per due procedure an advertisement has been put out for junior men's team coach as Sreejesh's contract expired after the World Cup.

"Six-seven candidates have shown their interest, including Sreejesh. Now a screening and interview would be done and in next 7-14 days, the appointment will be made," Bhola Nath told PTI.

Bhola Nath also talked about the senior Indian men's team's dismal performance in the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League, where the side suffered four consecutive defeats against Belgium and Argentina, including a 0-8 drubbing against the Los Leones.

But the Hockey India secretary general said there is nothing to be worry about ahead of a busy season, which includes the the Asian Games and the World Cup. He said chief coach Craig Fulton is experimenting with the squad to find the best combination.

"There is nothing to be worry about. We were just trying out some young and new players along with seniors in the Pro League ahead of the important tournaments. We have got the feedback and the results will reflect in future," Bhola Nath said.

India will next depart for the Hobart leg of FIH Pro League matches from February 20 to 25, where they will play hosts Australia and Spain.

Mid-fielder Hardik Singh will lead the embattled team after regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh was poted out "due to personal reasons." PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM PM