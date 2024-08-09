Sreejesh to join Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in Olympics closing ceremony

Paris, Aug 9 (PTI) Celebrated hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will join star shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games here on Sunday, a fitting honour and recognition for his contributions to the team.

Before homing in on Sreejesh, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha spoke with Neeraj Chopra, and she said even the superstar javelin thrower wanted to see the retiring legend as flag-bearer.

Chopra claimed a silver here to become the first Indian track and field athlete to win two Olympic medals. He won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition three years ago.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony," Usha said in a statement.

"He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai's name'. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport," she revealed.

Usha said Sreejesh was "both an emotional and popular choice" within the IOA leadership, including Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang, and the entire Indian contingent.

The legendary Sreejesh retired from the game after India's bronze medal-winning feat at the ongoing Games, bringing to an end a glorious career spanning 18 years.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA said in a statement.

The 2-1 triumph over Spain, in the bronze medal playoff match here on Thursday, was a fitting farewell for the 36-year-old custodian who has served the team with distinction for so long.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," Usha said.

Sreejesh was also the flag-bearer in the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

The IOA had earlier named Bhaker as the female flag-bearer after she became the first Indian athlete post Independence to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games.

She won bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team (with Sarabjot Singh).