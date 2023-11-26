Sreenidi Deccan beat Namdhari FC 2-0 in I-League

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), Nov 26 (PTI) Sreenidi Deccan extended their winning run to three matches in the I-League as they notched up a 2-0 win against Namdhari FC here on Sunday.

Captain David Castenada Munoz (21st minute) and Jagdeep Singh (24th) were the goal scorers.

Namdhari were reduced to 10 men early in the second half, when Sukhandeep Singh was shown a red card.

The win took Sreenidi, who are tied on 16 points with Mohammedan Sporting, to the top spot on the I-League table, though the latter have played one game less.

Sri Bhaini Sahib is located near Ludhiana city.

From the outset, both teams displayed an offensive strategy. The first significant opportunity came in the 10th minute, courtesy Namdhari's skilful Spanish midfielder, Imanol Arana Sadaba.

Demonstrating his expertise in set-pieces, Sadaba hit a beautifully curled free-kick that seemed destined for the back of the net. However, in a stroke of misfortune for Namdhari, the ball struck the upright.

Sreenidi Deccan's first opportunity came in the 21st minute and they seized it with remarkable efficiency.

Munoz, who was benched in the previous match, proved his worth when he skilfully passed the ball to Rosenberg Gabriel from just outside the penalty area and then made a run into the box.

Gabriel drew the defenders towards him before playing the ball back to Munoz. Finding himself with ample space, Munoz expertly placed the ball into the net, giving Deccan the lead.

The Deccan warriors doubled their lead three minutes later. This move was initiated by Faysal Shayesteh, who played a quick one-two with Munoz.

In a desperate attempt to thwart the attack, Namdhari's defender Akashdeep Singh lunged forward with a tackle, hoping to clear the ball.

However, his clearance attempt was not successful, and the ball landed at the feet of Jagdeep Singh who fired home a powerful right-footed shot.

Sreenidi Deccan nearly added a third goal in the 36th minute. Munoz unleashed a fierce left-footed shot, challenging the Namdhari goalkeeper who managed to deflect the ball with a desperate fist.

As Lalromawia prepared to capitalize on the rebound, Namdhari’s captain Akashdeep Singh intervened in time to clear the danger.

Namdhari returned to action after half time with renewed determination to narrow the score gap. Their proactive approach almost paid off in the 47th minute when substitute Sandeep Singh delivered a low cross towards the Sreenidi Deccan goal.

Sreenidi Deccan's goalkeeper Albino Geovanni Gomes misjudged the trajectory of the ball, leaving the goal vulnerable. However, Namdhari's players were not positioned well to exploit this lapse.

Namdhari's task, though, turned into a daunting one in the 56th minute when the team was reduced to 10 players after defender Sukhandeep Singh received his second yellow card for a foul on Shayesteh.

Confronted with the numerical disadvantage, Namdhari tactically shifted their focus to defence, aiming to prevent conceding any further goals.

Content with their two-goal advantage, Sreenidi Deccan effectively managed the remainder of the match and notched up a fine win. PTI AH AH PDS PDS