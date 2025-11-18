SRFI Indian Open: Wild card Suraj Chand beats Elshafei

Indore, Nov 18 (PTI) Indian wild card Suraj Kumar Chand edged out Egyptian world No. 79 Yassin Elshafei 11-3, 6-11, 3-11 11-7, 17-15 in the opening round of the SRFI Indian Open Squash, a PSA bronze event, which commenced at the Daly College here on Tuesday.

In the women's section, Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, fresh from her Challenger title in Sydney, eased past Vahbiz Bulsara (Canada) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 in the first round.

Other results (involving Indian players) — Round of 32: Men: S Osborne-Wylde (GB) bt A Vaziralli 11-5, 11-3, 11-7.

Women: Pooja Arthi Raghu bt Sanya Vats 11-6, 11-7, 2-11, 4-11, 11-9; Karina Tyma (Pol) bt Janet Vidhi 11-2, 11-9, 11-3; Anika Dubey bt Anjali Semwal 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8; Colette Sultana (Malta) bt Mahak Talati 11-2, 11-1, 11-0; Unnati Tripathi bt Shameena Riaz 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 10-12, 11-7; Zoe Foo (Malaysia) bt Eesha Shrivastava 11-2, 11-3, 11-7.