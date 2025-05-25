SRH amass 278-3 against KKR

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Heinrich Klaasen led a scintillating top-order batting performance with a sensational hundred to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 278 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Klaasen smashed 105 not out off 39 balls, while Travis Head made 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma hit a 16-ball 32.

Sunil Narine (2/42) picked up two wickets. Both the teams are out of playoff race.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 278 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 105, Travis Head 76; Sunil Narine 2/42). PTI ATK UNG