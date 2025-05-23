SRH beat RCB by 42 runs

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in an IPL match here on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 231 for 6, riding on Ishan Kishan's 48-ball unbeaten 94 and then restricted RCB to 189 in 19.5 overs.

Apart from Kishan, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 17-ball 34 with almost all the RCB bowlers being among the wickets.

Kishan hit seven fours and five sixes. For RCB, Romario Shepherd took 2 for 14.

When RCB batted, Phil Salt scored 62 off 32 balls and veteran Virat Kohli contributed 43. Eshan Malinga and Pat Cummins got two and three wickets respectively for RCB.

RCB have already qualified for the play-offs and they need to win their last match to have a chance to finish in top-two.

Brief Scores: SRH: 231/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 94 not out, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd 2/14).

RCB: 189 all out in 19.5 overs (Phil Salt 62, Virat Kohli 43; Pat Cummins 3/28). PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS