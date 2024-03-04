Pat Cummins named as caption of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2024

Hyderabad: Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old pacer was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL auctions in December last year, making him the second costliest player in the event's history.

Cummins replaced South African Aiden Markram, who led SRH in the 2023 season.

"Our new captain Pat Cummins," the SRH said on social media platforms, along with a picture of Cummins.

Cummins has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.