SRH opt to bat against KKR

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams are playing an unchanged eleven.

The winners of the game will make the summit clash in Chennai on Sunday. The losing team on the other hand will meet the winners of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday.

Teams Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and T Natarajan. KHS TAP