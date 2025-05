SRH skipper Cummins clects to bowl in crucial IPL match against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

SRH are unchanged from their last game, while GT made one change bringing in Gerald Coetzee for in place of Karim Janat.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.