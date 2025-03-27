IPL 2025: SRH post 190/9 against LSG

Hyderabad: Travis Head top-scored with a 28-ball 47, but Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 190/9 in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Apart from Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aniket Verma (36) made useful contributions after SRH were asked to bat by LSG.

Shardul (4/34) was the standout bowler for LSG, with Avesh Khan (1/45), Digvesh Rathi (1/40), Prince Yadav (1/29), and Ravi Bishnoi (1/42) also taking a wicket each.

Brief Scores: SRH: 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Travis Head 47; Shardul Thakur 4/34).