SRH seal final spot with 36-run win over RR in IPL Qualifier 2

Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the IPL final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.

Earlier, pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 50; Trent Boult 3/45, Avesh Khan 3/27).

Rajasthan Royals: 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 56 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/23). PTI ATK UNG