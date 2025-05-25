SRH win toss, opt to bat against KKR in IPL

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match here on Sunday.

Both the teams have fielded unchanged XIs.

SRH head into the contest on the back of consecutive wins, while KKR's previous match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy. PTI ATK SSC SSC