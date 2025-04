SRH win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match in Chennai, here Friday.

SRH have brought in Mohammed Shami and Kamindu Mendis in their playing XI, while Travis Head, Abinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar and Wiaan Mulder have been named as substitutes.

CSK made two changes, bringing in Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda for Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami. PTI SSC SSC AT AT