Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to battle for group bragging rights

Colombo, Feb 18 (PTI) Surprise package Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will battle for bragging rights when they clash in a compelling T20 World Cup fixture here on Thursday, with both teams having already secured their spots in the Super 8s.

The outcome of this match will determine the group topper.

Sri Lanka have emerged as strong contenders, leveraging their knowledge of local conditions to defeat Oman and Ireland, while crushing Australia by eight wickets to establish themselves as a well-rounded side with the potential to go all the way.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, claimed their spot in the Super 8s thanks to their giant-killing win over Australia and the weather, as their match against Ireland was abandoned. By virtue of the shared points, they ended Australia's hopes of advancing, becoming the unlikely qualifiers.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are unlikely to relax despite already qualifying for the Super 8s, and will aim to maintain their winning momentum and top the group, which could give them a favourable match-up in the next stage.

The return to form of opener Pathum Nissanka, who struck a timely century to help Sri Lanka chase down a steep target set by Australia in the previous Group B match, would have thrilled the Islanders, while the half-century of keeper-batter Kusal Mendis, who has been in sublime form with fifties in all three of Sri Lanka's games so far, added momentum to their campaign.

Opener Kusal Perera, however, has emerged as a weak link, scoring just a single in his first match of the tournament, continuing a run of poor form that has persisted since the T20 Tri-series in Pakistan last year.

Sri Lanka will rely on their veteran right-arm pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who has been able to extract pace from the sluggish pitches, while Matheesa Pathirana, though not in the best of wicket-taking form, can still unsettle any batter with his unique bowling action.

Traditionally strong in spin, the islanders boast a fully fit leg-spinner in Dushan Hemantha, alongside Maheesh Theekshana, who will provide ample support to the pacers.

While it will be tough for Zimbabwe to tackle Sri Lanka's diverse bowling attack on the Islanders' home turf, their qualification for the Super 8s makes them a dangerous side that shouldn't be underestimated.

With the weather granting them a second chance to prove their calibre, they might just rise to the occasion, much like they did when causing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they shocked Australia by 23 runs and defended a modest total here on February 13.

Opener Brian Bennett has posted two unbeaten scores of 64 and 48 against Australia and Oman respectively, demonstrating his strong adaptation to the conditions. The top-order, consisting of Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, skipper Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza, has largely remained consistent.

On the bowling front, veteran pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the standout, derailing Australia with a brilliant four-wicket haul, making Zimbabwe a dangerous all-round side.

Teams (from) Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

