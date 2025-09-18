Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets, qualify for Super Fours along with Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (PTI) Opener Kusal Mendis blazed away to an unbeaten 52-ball 74 as Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their last group league match to qualify for Asia Cup Super Fours stage along with Bangladesh, here on Thursday.

Afghanistan were eliminated from the tournament after this result.

Batting first, Afghanistan rode on Mohammed Nabi's 22-ball 60 to post 169 for eight and then saw Mendis guide Sri Lanka past the tricky target of 170 with eight balls to spare.

The Afghanistan bowlers made some important breakthroughs to peg Sri Lanka back in their chase, but Mendis had other plans and the batter got support from Kusal Perera (28) and Kamindu Mendis (26 not out).

Earlier in the evening, Nuwan Thushara was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, returning figures of 4/18.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 169/7 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 24, Mohammad Nabi 60, Rashid Khan 24; Nuwan Thushara 4/18) Sri Lanka: 171/4 in 18.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 74 not out, Kamindu Mendis 26 not out). PTI AH AH DDV