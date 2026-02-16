Sri Lanka beat Australia by 8 wickets to enter Super 8s riding on Nissanka unbeaten ton

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 16 (PTI) Sri Lanka produced an emphatic all-round performance headlined by Pathum Nissanka's superb unbeaten hundred to outclass Australia by eight wickets in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup and enter the Super Eight stage of the event here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 182, Nissanka (100 off 52 balls) sent the Australian bowlers on a leatherhunt with an innings that was studded with 10 fours and five sixes. He added 97 for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis (51 off 38 balls) as Sri Lanka completed the chase with two overs to spare.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Marsh's 54 and Travis Head's 56 took Australia to 104 for no loss before being bowled out for 181, largely due to efforts from the Sri Lankan spinners.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha got three for 37 while pacer Dushmantha Chameera also got a couple of wickets. The last four wickets fell for just six runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 181 all out in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 54, Travis Head 56, Dushan Hemantha 3/37) lost to Sri Lanka 184/2 in 18 overs by 8 wickets (Pathum Nissanka 100 not out, Kusal Mendis 51). PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC