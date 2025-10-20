Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 runs in Women''s World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Half-centuries from captain Nigar Sultana and batting stalwart Sharmin Akhter went in vain as Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by seven runs in a thrilling Women's World match, here on Monday.

With this loss, Bangladesh are out of the competition, while Sri Lanka kept their slim chance of securing a place in the knockouts.

Chasing Sri Lanka's target of 203, built on Hasini Perera's 85, skipper Chamari Athapaththu's 46, and Nilakshika Silva's 37, Bangladesh were going steady with Sharmin (64 retd hurt) and skipper Nigar (77) scoring half-centuries.

But a late-order collapse saw them stranded at 195/9 in 50 overs.

Chamari (4/42) emerged the most successful Sri Lankan bowler after taking three wickets in the last over.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 202 all out in 48.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 46, Hasini Perera 85, Nilakshika Silva 37; Shorna Akter 3/27, Rabeya Khan 2/39).

Bangladesh 195 for 9 in 50 overs (Sharmin Akhter 64 retd hurt, Nigar Sultana 77; Sugandika Kumari 2/38, Chamari Athapaththu 4/42). PTI AM AM ATK