Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets in World Cup

Bengaluru: Sri Lanka defeated defending champions England by eight wickets in a World Cup match here on Thursday.

With the loss, England are all but out of contention for a semifinal spot.

England's decision to bat first backfired as they were bundled out for 156 in 33.2 overs.

After making a rapid start with a flurry of boundaries to reach 44/0 in six overs, England suffered a batting collapse as they were shot out for a second consecutive total under 200 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 7-0-35-3 while Angelo Mathews and Kasun Rajitha claimed two wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka made short work of the chase, reaching the target in 25.4 overs as they scored 160 for two. Opener Pathum Nissanka (77 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65 not out) played unbeaten knocks to guide Sri Lanka home after the loss of two early wickets.

For England, David Willey (2/30) picked up both the wickets.

Brief Scores: England: 156 all out in 33.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 30, Ben Stokes 43; Kasun Rajitha 2/36, Angelo Mathews 2/14, Lahiru Kumara 3/35).

Sri Lanka: 160 for 2 in 25.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 77 not out, Sadeera Samarawickrama 65 not out; David Willey 2/30).