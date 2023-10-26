Advertisment
World Cup: Sri Lanka bowl out England for 156

26 Oct 2023
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Defending champions England were bowled out for a paltry 156 in only 33.2 overs in their World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

After making a rapid start with a flurry of boundaries to reach 44/0 in six overs, England suffered a batting collapse as they were shot out for a second consecutive total under 200 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 7-0-35-3 while Angelo Mathews and Kasun Rajitha claimed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: England: 156 all out in 33.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 30, Ben Stokes 43; Kasun Rajitha 2/36, Angelo Mathews 2/14, Lahiru Kumara 3/35). PTI DDV PDS PDS

