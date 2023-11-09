Sri Lanka bowled out for 171 in 46.4 overs

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 171 in their final World Cup game against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Black Caps put up their best bowling performance when it mattered most to bowl out the islanders in 46.4 overs.

Kusal Perera smashed 51 off 28 balls but Trent Boult (3/37 in 10 overs) upfront and Mitchell Santner (2/22 in 10 overs) in the post powerplay overs were unplayable. The last wicket pair of Maheesh Theekshana (39 not out) and Dilshan Madushanka (19) added 43 runs to take the team past the 170-run mark.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 171 in 46.4 overs (Kusal Perera 51; Trent Boult 3/37, Mitchell Santner 2/22) vs New Zealand. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM