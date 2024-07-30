Sri Lanka cabinet to ask for draft of new cricket constitution

Colombo, July 30 (PTI) The Sri Lankan cabinet has decided to instruct its legal draftsman to work on draft of new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) based on recommendations by a committee of retired judges.

‘The Chitrasiri Committee’, as it was known, had proposed a structure where the SLC would be governed by an 18-member board of directors.

The government intervention for a new structure came when the then sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the current SLC administration and replaced it with an interim committee.

His decision led to Sri Lanka’s ICC membership being suspended while the SLC lost its right to host the U-19 World Cup held in January this year which was later shifted to South Africa.

The current SLC management election process is being severely criticized for excessive vote buying to ensure the continuity of same individuals at the helm of the richest sporting body.

The new law seeks term limits while the voting structure will undergo changes.