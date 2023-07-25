Sri Lanka Cricket dismisses allegations of wrongdoing

Colombo, Jul 25 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday dismissed allegations of wrongdoing in the expenditure involving the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Quoting a report by the National Audit Office, the media had highlighted several alleged misconduct by the SLC hierarchy including funding the visits of several individuals with personal connections to the SLC management.

Shammi Silva, the SLC president, acknowledged that the audit office report had been received with two weeks time allowance to respond.

"I deny that outsiders had been paid to visit Australia to watch the matches and the SLC had paid their expenditure, we are prepared to resign if the allegations could be proved," Silva said, adding that vested interests were making attempts to sabotage the work of his administration.

Silva dismissed the audit report as a mere draft.

The audit report claimed that the SLC had officially requested visa facilitation from the Australian High Commission in Colombo for over 40 family members and friends of the SLC hierarchy.

Silva said the SLC would duly respond to the audit queries.

He said the SLC finances come from the ICC and it was accountable to its member clubs.

Silva said the SLC finances were on a sound footing.

"We have ended the habit of running with loans drawn from the ICC." PTI Cor AH AH