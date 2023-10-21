Sri Lanka defeat Netherlands by five wickets, score first win in this World Cup

Lucknow: Composed half-centuries from top-order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama and opener Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka cruise to a five-wicket victory against the Netherlands in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

This is Sri Lanka's first win in the tournament after having lost their three previous games.

Samarawickrama made an unbeaten 91 off 107 balls, while Nissanka scored a 52-ball 54 and shared a 77-run partnership with Charith Asalanka (44) as Sri Lanka overhauled Netherlands' total of 262 in 48.2 overs.

The Dutch were earlier bundled out for a below-par score in 49.4 overs, thanks chiefly to the efforts of Dilshan Madushanka (4/49) and Kasun Rajitha (4/50).

Number seven Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored for the Dutch with an 82-ball 70 and added 130 runs for the seventh wicket with Logan van Beek (59 off 75 balls), lifting their team from a precarious 91 for six in the 22nd over.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 262 all out in 49.4 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4/49, Kasun Rajitha 4/50) lost to Sri Lanka: 263 for 5 in 48.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 54, Sadeera Samarawickrama 91 not out, Charith Asalanka 44, Dhananjaya de Silva 30; Aryan Dutt 3/44) by 5 wickets.