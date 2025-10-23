Sri Lanka eye big win over Pakistan to stay alive in Women's ODI WC

Colombo, Oct 23 (PTI) Mathematically still in contention, Sri Lanka would look for a comprehensive win over already-eliminated Pakistan and favourable results from other remaining league matches to stay alive in the semifinal race in the Women's ODI World Cup, here Friday.

Sri Lanka currently are placed at number six on the points table with four points and a net run rate of negative 1.035.

To stay alive in the tournament, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side must beat Pakistan by a big margin and hope for a string of favourable results, including India's defeat in both their remaining matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Besides, Sri Lanka would also need England to beat fifth-placed New Zealand (also 4 points) on Sunday.

Sri Lanka have had a mixed tournament, registering one win, three losses, and two no-results because of washed out matches here. And come Friday, the island nation would hope for weather Gods to bless them to stay in the mix with a win.

Sri Lanka's only win came against Bangladesh in their last match by seven runs.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera, who has featured in five games so far, has been the team's best batter. With 182 runs under her belt, Perera has been the fulcrum of Sri Lanka's batting unit. In the last game against Bangladesh, the 30-year-old smashed a sublime fifty to take her team over the line.

And Sri Lanka would be hoping for her to continue her batting form in the next game as well to keep them afloat.

While she hasn't been at her best with the bat, skipper Chamari produced a dream final over, scalping three wickets to help Sri Lanka pip Bangladesh in their last game in a low-scoring thriller.

But the main concern for Sri Lanka going into Friday's match would be weather as incessant rains here have wreaked havoc on the schedule.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have pride to play for as they are already out of the tournament, languishing at the bottom of the eight-team competition with just two points, which came from two washed out matches.

Pakistan's campaign has been disappointing as they are winless after six matches, with four defeats and two no-results, and a poor net run rate of negative 2.651.

But come Friday, the Fatima Sana-led side would be eager to draw curtains on their campaign with a win and spoil Sri Lanka's chances.

Teams (From): Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (vc&wk), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Piumi Wathsala, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. PTI SSC SSC AT AT