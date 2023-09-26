Sri Lanka leave out injured Hasaranga from 15-member World Cup squad

Colombo, Sep 26 (PTI) In a major setback, Sri Lanka were on Tuesday forced to leave out star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga from their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India due to a hamstring injury.

The leg-spinner will miss the entire tournament after sustaining a thigh strain during last month's play-offs of the Lankan Premier League, where he finished as the top run-scorer with 279 runs and the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps.

The injury subsequently ruled Hasaranga out of the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka announced their World Cup squad just two days prior the ICC cut off date, all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead the team.

Kusal Mendis has been named as Shanaka's deputy.

In case, Hasaranga had to undergo a surgery, he will be out of action for at least three months.

But if he makes a recovery, the spinner can return to Lanka's World Cup squad provided another player gets injured during the course of the tournament.

Hasaranga was a vital component during the World Cup Qualifiers held in June-July, where Sri Lanka emerged victorious, securing their spot in the main event.

He topped the tournament's wicket-takers chart with an impressive 22 wickets in just seven games.

Among other players, pacer Dushmantha Chameera has failed to recover from his shoulder injury and was not included in the WC squad.

But the good news is that both Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are back in the squad after missing the Asia Cup with injuries.

Madushanka had suffered from an oblique muscle tear during a practice game ahead of the Asia Cup, while Kumara had missed the action due to a recurring side strain.

Despite Hasaranga and Chameera's loss, Sri Lanka named a fairly balanced side.

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Mendis will be manning the top-order. The middle-order will feature Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva.

The squad is brimming with all-round prospects, with skipper Shanaka leading the way. Dhananjaya, Dunith Wellalage and Asalanka are the other options.

The pace department boasts of Kasun Rajitha, Madushanka, Kumara and rising star Matheesha Pathirana, while the spin attack will be led by Maheesh Theekshana with Wellalage and Dhananjaya.

Sri Lanka will play two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup against Bangladesh on September 29 and Afghanistan on October 2.

The islanders will play their tournament opener on October 7 against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Sri Lanka WC Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne. PTI SSC SSC UNG