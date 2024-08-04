Sri Lanka make 240/9 against India in 2nd ODI

Colombo: A formidable bowling performance from India saw Sri Lanka ending up at 240 for nine 9 in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Avishka Fernando (40 off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 off 44 balls) were the top scorers for them, while Washington Sundar (3/30) nailed it for the tourists.

Electing to bat, the hosts began on a slow note, managing 42 runs in the opening powerplay for the loss of a wicket.

It was only by the 25th over that the Lankans brought up their 100, having lost three wickets.

The slow nature of the pitch, coupled with some stern Indian bowling, allowed the Lions to manage only 119 for five by the 40th over.

Dunith Wellalage (39 off 35 balls) and Mendis attempted to accelerate in the final 10 overs as Lanka added some more runs to the total.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 240/9 in 50 overs (Avishka Fernando 40, Kamindu Mendis 40; Washington Sundar 3/30) vs IND.