Sri Lanka national cricket board sacked after humiliating defeat by India at World Cup

Shailesh Khanduri
06 Nov 2023
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe Monday sacked the national cricket board.

The move comes days after a humiliating defeat by India at the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj intimidated and scarred an under-prepared Sri Lanka with a fast bowling exhibition for the ages as India demolished the islanders by a record 302 runs to enter the World Cup semifinals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka crumbled under lights for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs to ensure an eighth semi-final appearance for India at the global event. This was India's biggest victory by margin of runs in the 48-year history of the tournament.

