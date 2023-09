Sri Lanka opt to bat against Afghanistan

Lahore, Sep 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, here on Tuesday.

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have retained the same teams.

Teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. PTI SSC SSC TAP