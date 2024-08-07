Sri Lanka opt to bat against India in 3rd ODI, Parag to make his debut

Colombo, Aug 7 (PTI) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

The hosts have made a change to their playing XI with Maheesh Theekshana replacing Akila Dananjaya.

As for India, Riyan Parag will make his debutm replacing Arshdeep Singh, while Rishabh Pant comes in for KL Rahul.

The Sri Lankans are leading the series 1-0, having won the previous clash, while the opening match was washed out.

Team: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. PTI AYG SSC SSC