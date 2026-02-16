Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Australia

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 16 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Sri Lanka replaced Kamil Mishara with Kusal Perera, while skipper Mitchell Marsh came back into the Australia XI after missing the side's first two matches, along with Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett.

Teams: Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana. PTI AH AH DDV