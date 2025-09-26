Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4s tie

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their inconsequential final Super 4s match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India, who have already sealed a place in the final along with Pakistan, made two changes with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana coming in for Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube, who were both rested.

Sri Lanka brought in Janith Liyanage in place of Chamika Karunaratne.

The summit clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday.

The Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara. PTI ATK PDS PDS